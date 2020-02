I’m trying not to laugh with this one…

A young paraglider was trapped in a tree, next to Parque Almirante Reis, in the Old Town.

The unusual situation is arousing the interest of Madeirans and tourists, who photograph the woman suspended by the paragliding wires, a few meters above the ground.

The Public Security Police (PSP) is already on site.

The woman is now waiting for firefighters to come to her rescue.

Taken from Jornal Madeira