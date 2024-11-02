President of the Caniço Parish Council warns that the SIGA network “is causing constraints to hundreds of people”

Milton Teixeira, president of the Caniço Parish Council, considers that the change of public transport to the SIGA network “is not complying” with its proper functioning.

Speaking to JM-FM radio, the mayor said that in the Garajau area, “where thousands of people live and hundreds catch the bus”, he is aware that “there are kids who have classes at 8 am and go to the bus stop to catch the 6:30 am bus which is full, they wait for the 7 am bus which is also full and what happens is that these students and workers, who work in Funchal, end up staying and having to travel by car or catch a later bus”.

“What is happening at the moment is that many students cannot catch the bus, their parents have to drive them, further congesting the highway and the Cancela area, which is another problem we have due to the necessary works that, in themselves, cause traffic and if we do not have efficient public transport, it will congest the traffic even more”, laments the president of the Parish Council.

Finally, Milton Teixeira states that he understands “that this change has come to improve and that this will happen”, but, currently, “there is this great constraint and hundreds of people have their lives affected”.

From Jornal Madeira

