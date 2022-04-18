One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins dies

In an announcement made on the social network Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo announced, just now, the death of one of his twins, who Georgina Rodriguez was due to give birth to this April.

“It’s the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”, reveals the Madeiran star, leaving a note of thanks to the doctors and nurses, at the same time that take the opportunity to ask for “privacy in this difficult time”.

“Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever”, wrote Ronaldo.

