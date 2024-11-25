‘Fascism Never Again, Free Canavieira’ brings together around 80 people

Around eighty people joined the demonstration that aims to reopen Canavieira beach and return the place to the citizens.

This is one of the mottos left on the gate that closes the path that gives access to Canavieira beach, in Caniço, a public place, but which, due to the will of a private individual, was closed to the public.

Around eighty people gathered at the gate, many of them from Eiras, Camacha and Caniço. Almost all of them had an emotional connection to this beach, with several telling the newspaper that it was where they learned to swim, highlighting their memories of the place. The majority, claiming to be non-partisan, believe that those with political responsibilities must intervene to return the place to the citizens.

Next to the gate, the Madeiran anthem was sung and the region’s flag was placed, highlighting that it is Madeira’s heritage and not that of private individuals.

From Jornal Madeira

