The rain that has been falling heavily in the north of the island since last night, particularly in Ponta Delgada, has caused an abandoned house near the swimming pools to collapse.

There were no reports of injuries or personal damage.

It should be noted that rainfall was significant in the North, especially this morning, to the point that extreme rainfall (1h) was recorded with a yellow warning value at Ponta de São Jorge.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...