Vasco da Gama that was in Funchal today.

I’m looking forward to the New P&O Iona in Funchal tomorrow (Wednesday) the newest and largest in their fleet. The ship arrives from Southampton at 7am and leaves at 4.30 heading to Tenerife.

There is also Europe 2 in port tomorrow, arriving at 8am and leaving at 6pm to Lá Palma.

