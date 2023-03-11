EGG PRICES SOAR 30% IN THE EU IN JANUARY WITH PORTUGAL RECORDING A 46% INCREASE

The year-on-year price of eggs in the European Union (EU) increased by more than 30% in January, with Portugal registering an increase above the average of 27% (46.2%), according to Eurostat.

In a bulletin dedicated to the price of eggs, one of the foodstuffs whose inflation rate has increased the most, the European statistical service points out that this has risen since January 2022, with year-on-year accelerations of 30.2% in December 2022 and 30, 4% in January 2023.

Among Member States, the largest annual increases in egg prices were recorded in January in the Czech Republic (85%), Hungary (80%) and Slovakia (79%).

The countries where egg prices rose the least, but still registered high values, are Germany and Luxembourg (18% each) and Austria (19%).

In Portugal, egg prices rose 46.2% in January, compared to the same month of 2022, the second drop after the peak of 53.5% recorded in November 2022.

On the EU average, the peak of egg inflation was recorded in January (30.4%).

In January, the EU recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 10.0%, compared to 10.4% in December and 5.6% in January 2022.

