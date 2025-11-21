Man who killed wife in Machico sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Javier Wolff, the Argentine-Venezuelan citizen who killed his wife, Sofia Gonçalves, with three blows to the head with an iron bar while she slept, was sentenced this afternoon in the Funchal court (Edifício 2000) to 20 years in prison. The decision was read by the presiding judge, Teresa de Sousa.

The crime occurred on the morning of October 30, 2024, at the home where the couple lived with their two children, in Vereda do Barqueiro, Machico. Javier Wolff, 53, chose his wife’s day off, as she worked as a beautician, to commit the crime. Immediately after the fatal attack, the man went to Caniçal, where he attempted suicide. He was eventually arrested and, after being hospitalized, was remanded in custody.

During the trial, it was confirmed that, in the weeks leading up to the tragedy, the woman had threatened to divorce him and that the defendant did not cope well with the fact that she associated with a lesbian friend.

In the final hearing, Javier Wolff asked to speak to confess to the crime, expressing remorse but failing to explain what led him to commit the act.

From Diário Notícias

