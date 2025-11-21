Charity Craft Sale Paul do Mar

Thanks to Gill Kelly for sending this information.

Please come and join me and my crafting friends at Villa Amore, in Paul do Mar on Wednesday 10th December between 10am and 4pm. We are selling crafts made since July, in aid of Ajuda a Alimentar Caes, who tirlessly rescue the sickest, and most tragic dogs and cats here, all funded by donations, helping them recover and find new safe homes.

Please help us by coming along to buy our crafts brilliant for small Christmas gifts. Or leave a small donation, last year we eaised over 1000€ for them and we hope to match it again.

