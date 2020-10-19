The municipality of Câmara de Lobos implemented prevention procedures in view of the expected worsening of the metrological conditions planned for the next few hours.

Following the potential worsening of weather conditions in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with the possibility of intense and concentrated precipitation and moderate to strong wind, the municipality of Câmara de Lobos is promoting, in a preventive way, the operationalization of the actions and tasks and the implementation of emergency planning and management procedures considered adequate and / or adjusted in view of the phenomenology of the event.

Due to the expected magnitude of the event, the preventive preparation and reinforcement of the means and resources considered necessary were carried out, namely with the constitution of two operational teams, with the equipment, materials and resources indispensable to the resolution any eventual emergency and civil protection situation ”.

From Jornal Madeira