Today there are 14 new positive cases to report, so RAM now counts 106 active cases of covid-19 in the regional territory.

These are 14 imported cases (11 from Poland, 1 from the United Kingdom, 1 from the Netherlands and 1 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region).

There are 9 new cases recovered and 17 situations that are currently being studied by health authorities.

From Jornal Madeira