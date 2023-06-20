CAR ABANDONED FOR ALMOST TWO YEARS AND NO SOLUTION IN SIGHT

The unusual case was reported by JM and time passes and the situation remains with no end in sight. An Opel Corsa with visible signs of abandonment is still parked on Rua Dr. António Sales Caldeira and is already damaged and even without wheels.

The Traffic Department of Funchal City Council rushed to paste a sticker on one of the windows, notifying the owner to remove the car from the public road within 30 days, otherwise it would be towed.

However, the warning had no effect. The car has been parked at the site for almost two years, increasingly degraded.

Residents in the area are incredulous and blame the municipality for the delay in resolving the situation.

From Jornal Madeira

