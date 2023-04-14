TRAFFIC AT VINCI AIRPORTS BREAKS RECORDS, MADEIRA GROWS 44%

Traffic at airports on the VINCI network recorded a strong recovery in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The numbers even reached a new record in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.

VINCI Aeroportos’ airports welcomed more than 56 million passengers in the first quarter of this year, i.e. almost 20 million more than in 2022 – 12% less than in the same period in 2019, and just 4% less, if we exclude Asia.

Domestic traffic has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels (a 3% decline across the entire VINCI Airports network in March), while international traffic continues to improve (15% less). A number of airports in Europe and the Americas saw record traffic numbers – surpassing those of 2019 – numbers driven by extremely robust demand and the boom in offers implemented during the crisis.

Traffic at airports in Portugal reached 13 million passengers in the first quarter of 2023, 15% more than in 2019, benefiting from the rapid growth of seats offered by airlines in all segments – both traditional and low-cost.

While Madeira remains a popular destination (with a 44% increase in Funchal traffic, in part due to the opening of a new Ryanair base in April 2022), Lisbon welcomed a record 7 million passengers this quarter ( an increase of 14%) – driven by the excellent performance of connections with France, the United Kingdom and Brazil, among others. The North American market also contributed, with new routes to Chicago and San Francisco, for example.

From Jornal Madeira

