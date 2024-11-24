CosmosTobi Hughes·24th November 2024Madeira News Our earth is just a a dot in the great cosmos, this is our view of the universe.. The southern sky was filmed in Namibia and the northern sky on the island of Madeira. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related