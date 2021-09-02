This Saturday, Madeira International Airport debuts another route from Switzerland.

The connection between Geneva and Funchal is powered by Swiss International Airlines, a company of the Luftansa group, and represents a sign of hope for the trade which, in a time of pandemic, fears for the evolution of tourist indicators in the winter period.

The link between Geneva and Funchal will be operated by Edelweiss Air on an Airbus Industrie A320, leaving Geneva at 2:45 pm and arriving in Funchal at 5:10 pm, with a total journey time of 3:45.

From Jornal Madeira