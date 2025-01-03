Keir Starmer Leaves Madeira

Photo from Daily Express

Was the holiday and private jet travel complimentary? Mr. Starmer and his family departed Madeira this morning.

I understand the Prime Minister rented a villa from an unnamed island company, due to concerns about potential reputational damage, as they were unaware how unpopularhe was in the UK. This is understandable.

The villa rental was not paid for by the Prime Minister. This was, as suspected, a matter of public and media scrutiny.

The family departed this morning. A contact observed a private jet departing for Leeds Bradford Airport, potentially belonging to the Prime Minister.

