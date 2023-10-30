A Reminder That Many Lights Will Go Out at 8pm Tonight

During the Mega Blackout, with the help of partner municipalities we will turn off 1000 street lamps, thanks to the support of all those who contributed to the Night With Life campaign. With your help, we can make this night even safer for birds. Help us create a safe path in the sky so that birds can fly safely out to sea.

Every year, light pollution causes hundreds of juvenile seabirds to become disoriented and fall into our cities. By reducing the lighting in the streets of Madeira, we will be able to prevent the falls of these emblematic birds. Get involved by joining the Mega Blackout or increase your impact by reducing light pollution throughout the critical season for birds.

