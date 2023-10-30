Stone hits car and leaves woman seriously injured in Ribeira da Janela

A large stone fell late yesterday afternoon in the access area to the campsite, in Ribeira da Janela, and hit a vehicle.

The stone fell on the passenger side, went through the window and left a woman seriously injured in her legs.

The alert was given to the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, who went to the scene to provide assistance to the victim together with the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

The woman was then transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital to receive treatment but, apparently, she had to have a leg amputated.

The driver was not injured.

From Diário Notícias

