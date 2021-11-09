Fire in a truck at a gas pump in Calheta

Really not much news about today, and I have enjoyed a nice Levada walk on the South West today with friends, I will share some photos on my Patreon soon.

The Calheta Volunteer Firefighters were activated due to the start of a fire that broke out in a heavy vehicle.

The vehicle was at the gas pump which generated apprehension among those who were in the place. A heavy vehicle and an ambulance from that corporation were in the area of operations, using foam to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries to report.

From Diário Notícias

Got to love how they all stand round watching, waiting for it to blow up….

