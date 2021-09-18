I think I have understood this, as England brings in new rules for entering the country. Scotland, Wales and NI have not changed anything yet.

Please correct me on this as it seems a little confusing.

Travelling to Madeira nothing has changed.

Vaccinated passengers need no test to travel to Madeira, or if you have had covid and recovered in the last 180 days.

Unvaccinated passengers will need a PCR Test to enter Madeira.

Travel back to the UK for all countries not on the red list.

Fully vaccinated people will not need to be tested before going back to the UK, so no pré departure test is needed, and will only need a lateral flow test on day 2 making the testing cheaper, but has to be a paid test to get the code to put in the passenger locator form . This is from the 4th October.

People who have not had vaccines, will have to have a ore departure test, will need to pay for a day 2 and day 8 PCR TEST and quarantine for 10 days. The option for a day 5, test to release will still be available if you wish to shorten your quarantine. This is from the end of October no date yet set.

All passengers will still need to fill in a passenger locator form ahead of travel. Passengers should continue to check GOV. UK travel guidance including FCDO travel advice before, during and after travel to keep up to date in entry requirements and ensure compliance with the latest COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 regulations for the country being visited.

There are no green and Amber lists anymore. The red list remains and will have to pay for a government hotel, if returning from a red list country. Prices for this have risen a lot.

How much you’ll need to pay

Rate 1 adult in 1 room for 10 days (11 nights) £2,285 Additional rate for 1 adult (or child over 11) £1,430 Additional rate for a child aged 5 to 11 £325

You do not have to pay for children under 5. Prices are kept under review and may change.

Please email me if you see any corrections to make madeiraislandnews@gmail.com