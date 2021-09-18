  • Home
I think I have understood this, as England brings in new rules for entering the country. Scotland, Wales and NI have not changed anything yet.

Please correct me on this as it seems a little confusing.

Travelling to Madeira nothing has changed. 

Vaccinated passengers need no test to travel to Madeira, or if you have had covid and recovered in the last 180 days.

Unvaccinated passengers will need a PCR Test to enter Madeira.

Travel back to the UK for all countries not on the red list.

Fully vaccinated people will not need to be tested before going back to the UK, so no pré departure test is needed, and will only need a lateral flow test on day 2 making the testing cheaper, but has to be a paid test to get the code to put in the passenger locator form . This is from the 4th October.

People who have not had vaccines, will have to have a ore departure test, will need to pay for a day 2 and day 8 PCR TEST and quarantine for 10 days. The option for a day 5, test to release will still be available if you wish to shorten your quarantine. This is from the end of October no date yet set.

All passengers will still need to fill in a passenger locator form ahead of travel. Passengers should continue to check GOV.UK travel guidance including FCDO travel advice before, during and after travel to keep up to date in entry requirements and ensure compliance with the latest COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 regulations for the country being visited.

There are no green and Amber lists anymore. The red list remains and will have to pay for a government hotel, if returning from a red list country. Prices for this have risen a lot.

How much you’ll need to pay

Rate
1 adult in 1 room for 10 days (11 nights) £2,285
Additional rate for 1 adult (or child over 11) £1,430
Additional rate for a child aged 5 to 11 £325

You do not have to pay for children under 5. Prices are kept under review and may change.

Please email me if you see any corrections to make madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

Tobi Hughes

20 Responses

  1. Sue Taylor Reply

    You’re right Tobi but we have no date yet from when the day 2 lateral flow test is applicable. Fit to fly is not required from 4 October but the change to the day 2 test will be ‘later in the month’. Still waiting confirmation as I understand day 2 test providers need time to change their processes. Hope that helps.

  2. Neil McCall Reply

    At the moment this is for England only.
    Scotland, Wales & NI will adopt the revised traffic-light listing but not the revised testing ATM

  3. Lesley Robertson Reply

    I think this only applies to England. Scotland is keeping the Day 2 PCR test on return.

  4. Aaron Reply

    Grant Shapps should go. This measure is to force the unvaccinated to get the jab in order to travel. Nothing to do with COVID

    • Johnny Reply

      Agreed Aeron, it won’t make much difference! the next thing they will be telling us England is riddled with virus another lockdown.

  5. Jennifer Reply

    Hi Tobi, the rules as they stand are for entry to England only. The devolved nations have some different rules. Certainly on the tests on day 2 of arrival – for Scotland we still need a PCR. I’ll agree. It’s blinking complicated!

  6. PdsPete Reply

    I’m flying to the UK on Monday, I think things are as you state, Tobi. As usual there seems to be very mixed messages, I’ll let you know my experience. Returning in 3 weeks so will keep an eye on things. I have to prove vaccination as of November to do my job but in all honesty it was not a problem and I don’t thing I’ve been invaded by aliens, tho’ some would disagree;) it’s just the price you have to pay if you want freedom! No vaccination = more expensive travel, but you will be reducing carbon emissions. Nobody is forced to have the vaccine, you still have a choice, forcing would be highly questionable and illegal.

  7. MIKE PRIOR Reply

    We have been in and out of Madeira over the last 10 days, no problem provided you get the paperwork in order, and of course ensure you have your double vaccination details available, we are still quite amazed that people even at this late stage in the pandemic have not had the double jab.

  8. Alison macdonald Reply

    Honestly Aaron. No one is forcing anyone to get vaccinated or to travel. It’s a choice. Personally I believe that everyone should be vaccinated, if they are able to, and especially if they are flying out of consideration for their fellow passengers.

    • Aaron Reply

      No, not yet but surely that time will come.
      Now please tell me, what changed for the government to require two PCR tests and quarantine on arrival from Madeira?

  9. Rebecca Reply

    Hello Toby, yes all appears as you have written.
    As you know we arrived back from Madeira on Monday, did the day 2 pcr, then on Friday morning we had a track and trace telling us both that we had been in contact with somebody that has tested positive ! Either at the Airport or on the plane.
    It states that we need to book a pcr and or quarantine for 10 days.

    We received our negative results last night, but apparently they are null and void.
    I am quite perplexed by the whole situation.
    Stay safe all

  10. Sandra M Reply

    Hi Rebecca, having just posted our day2 tests ( BioGrad @£50 each!) now hoping we didn’t sit next to or near a positive…..Thursday flight out but plane pretty full. All the form filling went OK but pretty tedious. Departure from Madeira and arrival at Bristol all well organised and no delays.
    Back again in December. Might be a bit easier just updating forms or is that just wishful thinking!

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      Madeira safe tends to keep the details, but you might have to login every now and then, as I think after a bit of non activity this is deleted.

  11. Jill Platts Reply

    Of course they labs doing 2 day pcr tests need to alter their processes – what processes?!!!!! What with the unreliable track and trace and unreliable PCR testing it is a disgrace. Looking at the replies on here there are so many different interpretations still! We fly 27th Sept I am double vaccinated I am filling Madeira app in and am waiting for my vaccination certificate to be validated which I understand will be around our arrival date end of. Do they not understand ‘bullet points’

  12. Johnny Reply

    The future is lockdown England! travel while can we could be looking at a Christmas lockdown.

