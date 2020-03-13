Ship adopted a contingency plan. Porto Santo Line does not register cancellations. Porto Santo City Council agrees with the continuity of travel.

Porto Santo Line will maintain maritime connections between Madeira and Porto, but is adopting all security procedures, including disinfecting the ship.

To JM, Rui Albuquerque, from Porto Santo Line, said that the demand remains. Idalino Vasconcelos, Mayor of Porto Santo, is in favour of maintaining travel, as long as all preventive measures are taken care of.

From JM