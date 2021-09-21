UPDATE FOR UK NATIONALS RESIDENT IN PORTUGAL ON OR BEFORE 31 DECEMBER 2020 WHO DO NOT HOLD AN EU RESIDENCE DOCUMENT

SEF have told us that they will imminently start contacting those of you who have sent a request for residency under the Withdrawal Agreement through the dedicated Brexit email.

If you were living in Portugal on or before 31 December 2020, have already submitted a request for residency and this is approved by SEF:

• You will receive an email from SEF with a personalised digital token that will give you access to the Brexit portal ➡ https://brexit.sef.pt/en/

• Register on the portal by following the instructions in this video ➡ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iULhNE3atnU

• Check that the information displayed on your page is correct.

• At the end, download the certificate with the QR code. This is your official proof of residency in Portugal and is valid until your new card is issued.

• You will be notified in the near future to schedule an appointment at a Town Hall to provide biometric data for your new card.

Those of you who have already received an email from SEF requesting additional documentation should reply. Please be aware that the deadline to reply to this request is 10 days. However, even if this has passed, you should still send additional documentation proving you are under the Withdrawal Agreement.

If you were living in Portugal on or before 31 December 2020, but have not yet registered for residency, please send an email to brexit@sef.pt with a copy of your passport, proof of address and proof you were living in Portugal before the end of last year.

If you hold an EU residency document and have already registered on the portal, there is no action for you to take at this time. We continue to engage with SEF on how you will be issued with the Withdrawal Agreement biometric document and will provide an update as soon as it is available.

For more information, please contact SEF through their Brexit line +351 21 711 50 45 (open on working days from 8am to 8pm) or email brexit@sef.pt.