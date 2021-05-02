A Norwegian sailboat that on 26th March was left adrift south-east of the Azores, after its two crew members asked for help and were rescued by the Air Force, was found this morning near Ilhéu Chão, in Desertas.

The maritime authorities in Madeira were alerted to the location of ‘Isogaiza’ and the Captaincy sent the vessel “Sr. Jesus das Chagas “and another motorboat, which are currently towing the sailboat. They arrived at the port of Funchal . The tow has suffered some delays, due to the breaking of cables and the choice of a longer route. long for your transportation.

It was on the morning of March 26th that the Ponta Delgada Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC Delgada), in conjunction with the Lajes Search and Rescue Coordination Center (RCC Lajes), rescued two crew members, Svein Waagbø (67 years old) and Jan Louis Myklebust (78 years old), of Norwegian nationality, who requested support because they were adrift on the Norwegian flag ‘Isogaiza’, about 260 nautical miles (482 kilometers) southeast of the São Miguel island. The rescue was carried out by the Portuguese Air Force helicopter EH101, which transported the crew to Ponta Delgada Airport, on the island of São Miguel, where it landed at 6:50 pm (local time). The C-295 aircraft also participated in the operation.

The 14-meter-long sailboat was adrift in the Atlantic. It was found this morning in the Desertas, 36 days later.

From Diário Notícias