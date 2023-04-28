FREE ENTRY TO THE BOTANICAL GARDEN ON SUNDAY

On the 30th, Sunday, entrance to the Botanical Garden of Madeira is free.

The reason for this gift for anyone wanting to visit the space is the commemoration of the garden’s 63rd anniversary. This year, there is no specific commemorative program, but the doors will be open to anyone who wants to, as Luísa Gouveia, director of the Botanical Garden, said.

Last year, 341,000 entries were registered and, in the first 3 months of this year, estimates are that more people have entered than in the same period last year.

