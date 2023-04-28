OVERNIGHT STAYS IN TOURIST ACCOMMODATION GREW BY 32.7%

In March 2023, overnight stays in tourist accommodation in the Autonomous Region of Madeira grew by 32.7% year-on-year, according to the Madeira Regional Statistics Directorate, this Friday morning.

According to the first data for the tourist accommodation sector in the Region, referring to the month of March 2023, it is estimated that 172.5 thousand guests will enter, generating 855.8 thousand overnight stays, translating year-on-year changes of +43.4 % and +32.7%, respectively. Compared to March 2019, there were, in the same order, increases of 49.3% and 30.9%.

The accumulated value of incoming guests, for the period from January to March 2023, amounted to 434.0 thousand, while overnight stays were close to 2.3 million, +52.8% than in the 1st quarter of the year.

For the purposes of comparison with data released by INE, it is necessary to exclude local accommodation with less than 10 beds, given that, according to this logic of tabulating results, overnight stays in tourist accommodation, in March 2023, showed a year-on-year increase of 27.9%, slightly higher than the national level (+26.7%).

In the Region, overnight stays from residents in Portugal grew by 46.9% over the same month, reaching 146.4 thousand (17.1% of the total), while overnight stays from residents abroad rose by 30.1%, standing at 709.4 thousand. It should be noted that, compared to March 2019, the variation in overnight stays produced by residents in Portugal was +132.9%, and +20.0%, in the case of those produced by residents abroad. Guests arriving in March 2023 residing in the country totaled 45.5 thousand and those residing abroad 127.1 thousand.

The first estimated data, in the Region, for the reference month, show that the main issuing markets of residents abroad accounted for 82.9% of total overnight stays. In this set, the German market registered the most overnight stays, in March 2023, around 207.4 thousand, followed by the United Kingdom, with 162.6 thousand, and France, with 48.4 thousand.

In March 2023, 11.2% of tourist accommodation establishments will have been closed or had no guest movement.

