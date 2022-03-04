PSP INVESTIGATES DEATH OF MAN IN SANTA LUZIA

Police are investigating the death, on Friday afternoon, of a man in a house in Santa Luzia.

The 55-year-old victim was found without signs of life when help arrived at the scene. Despite the speed of the firefighters teams, the man was already dead and it was not possible to reverse the situation. The Public Security Police (PSP) is investigating the death, as there are no suspicions of natural death or crime.

The health delegate was called to the house, confirmed the death and authorized the transport of the body to the Institute of Legal and Forensic Medicine of Funchal, where it will be autopsied.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were at the scene.

