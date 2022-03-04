Questionnaire for families who want to voluntarily take in Ukrainians now available

It is now available on the website of the Regional Directorate for Social Affairs, the questionnaire that should be filled in by those who are interested and have the means to help Ukrainian families who chose to stay in Madeira, given the war that is ravaging their country.

As announced this morning by Rita Andrade, several Madeiran families showed their willingness to welcome some of these citizens into their homes.

At the meeting this morning, with the approximately five dozen who already have a residence permit issued by the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), the regional secretary for Social Inclusion and Citizenship had mentioned that, in order to speed up the process and more easily gather the information, this tool would be made available, in order to assess which accommodations would be available and what conditions they would have, in order to be allocated more easily to those who need it.

On the occasion, Rita Andrade highlighted the solidarity that many Madeirans have shown towards these people, while pointing out that the Regional Government, under the Social Emergency Fund, was providing, at this stage, accommodation and food for Ukrainian citizens. placarded.

Anyone who wants to help voluntarily by providing free accommodation for these people should fill in the questionnaire found here.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...