The public lighting of Christmas and the firework display in Madeira will not be affected by the measures of containment of Covid-19, said this Thursday, the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, pointing to some constraints.

“What will happen at Christmas parties will depend on the evolution of the pandemic at European, national and regional levels”, he said, on the sidelines of a visit to the company Zoom Publicidade, in Funchal.

The Christmas and New Year celebrations are one of the biggest tourist attractions in Madeira and are traditionally lived with great enthusiasm by the Madeiran population, especially the “night of the Market”, on December 23, which brings together thousands of people in the center of Funchal .

“I can be sure of one thing: we will have the Christmas lighting and the fireworks. Now, in what way will this happen, I cannot say,” said Miguel Albuquerque.

The President of the Government, of the PSD / CDS-PP coalition, stressed that the executive is now committed to the reopening of schools, which runs gradually until September 17 and involves 42 thousand students, to take place in a “climate of security”.

From RTP Madeira