BRAGADOS RESTAURANT REOPENS IN DOWNTOWN SANTANA

The restoration space that was destroyed by an explosion in October, now reopens in the center of the North city.

The Bragados restaurant, which in early October was reduced to rubble following an explosion, reopened its doors yesterday in another location in the city of Santana.

The restaurant space that was very well known and frequented in Santana now reopens next to the City Hall, in another space, thus overcoming the natural obstacles that arose with the explosion that damaged the entire building.

At the time, those responsible for the restaurant admitted a loss of around 500 thousand euros and the dream of a life that had been undone. However, already in November, the family business announced its intention to reopen its doors, although still without revealing when or where.

A few months later, and with the destroyed restaurant still in ruins, the option was to find another location and now reopen as Bragados II, a restaurant and snack bar.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...