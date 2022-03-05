MADEIRAN LANDSCAPES ON POSTERS ON THE STREETS OF WARSAW

Three posters illustrating the Madeira destination can be seen on Anielewicza, Wilcza and Tamka streets in the city of Warsaw, Poland in the next two months.

In addition to the beauty of the landscapes that Poles will be able to contemplate, the fact that the posters have an environmentally friendly aspect should be highlighted. These are billboards painted with ecological paint that purifies the air, using CrystalACTIV technology.

Each poster promotes a natural beauty of the Island. One of which shows the Fajã dos Padres, another the sunset and, in the last one to be highlighted, the Madeira mountains are emphasized.

Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary of Tourism, says that this is an environmental policy of sustainability.

A campaign, by the way, carried out by the RW Group.

From Jornal Madeira

I love the polish people, we have made good friends with many since the start of covid, and when other countries couldn’t fly to Madeira and the polish were still able.

