Regional Government clarifies that schools “will work according to the usual schedules”

Schools in the Autonomous Region of Madeira “will operate according to the usual hours” during the term of the red notice issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, assured this Sunday, June 4, the Regional Government, through the Regional Secretariat for Education and Technology.

The guarantee comes after a news broadcast by a national media, RTP, which advanced that the Madeiran executive had decided to close educational establishments this Monday due to Oscar depression. The news was quickly circulated on social networks, causing concern among teachers and guardians.

In a note issued, the office of Jorge Carvalho, guardian of the Education portfolio, clarifies that “such news is not based on any decision by official entities”.

The Madeiran government reassures the educational community that “measures that may be justified in terms of the evolution of weather forecasts will be announced by the official entities, it being certain that the management bodies of the Schools will have timely knowledge of them”.

