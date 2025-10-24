PJ confirms two arrests in the “largest ever seizure of synthetic drugs” in Madeira

The Judiciary Police, through the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, with the collaboration of three canine teams from the GNR of Madeira, has just confirmed the news given yesterday by DIÁRIO of a police operation to combat drug trafficking, “to execute three home search warrants and one non-home search warrant, in Câmara de Lobos and Funchal, which culminated in the arrest, of a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, strongly indicted for the crime of drug trafficking”, it reports in a note this Friday morning.

But, more than a large seizure, in the operation, “launched after a few months of investigation in an inquiry led by the DIAP of Funchal, several types of narcotic product were seized, including around 30 kg of synthetic cannabinoids (bloom) and cannabis leaves, a quantity that, on the illicit market, would correspond to around 50 thousand individual doses”, which implies that “at a regional level and since the opening of the Madeira extension of the Scientific Police Laboratory, it was the largest seizure ever of a narcotic product of synthetic origin”, highlights the PJ.

And he adds, in conclusion: “Two top-of-the-range vehicles, more than five thousand euros in cash and a vacuum-sealing machine were also seized. The detainees, who have no criminal record, will be brought before the Funchal Judicial Court for the first judicial interrogation.

