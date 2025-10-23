John Barrow has just launched his latest book, and it is set on Madeira and featuring Funchal, Camara de Lobos and the Ilhas Desertas, or as he calls them in the book, the Ilhas Proibidad !

It’s called “Death On The Forbidden islands”

The murder mystery is about a group of five friends who visit Madeira for a boating break from university and set off against all advice, to camp on the Forbidden Islands.

Two of the group are twin girls, whose father is a Portuguese wine importer\exporter in Camara de Lobos.

The friends soon discover why the islands are ‘proibidad’ when one of their group is savagely murdered, and they discover that all means of communication, or escape from the island, have been cut off. It’s left to the girls to keep things going while they wait for rescue but their discovery of Selkies on the island creates huge problems for them.

Selkies are creatures who can transform from seals into beautiful women or hunky guys, like you and me no doubt, when they come onto land. (see photos attached) The selkies are determined to defend their island at all costs. The girls discover secrets about the islands and about themselves and their family history, as we are led to a thrilling climax when the selkie warriors come ashore en-masse to kill the intruders for stealing their cultural relics. Salvation comes from a totally unexpected quarter.

Who murdered Alex and why?

Why are the Islands ‘Forbidden’?

What has King Henry the Chaste of Portugal got to do with it?

Who are The Protectors?

Why are Maia and Mara so drawn to these deserted islands?

Answers to all these questions will be found in the book, which is published on 18th October on Kindle as an e-book and on Amazon as a paperback.

