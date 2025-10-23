Scandinavian tourism continues to rise in Porto Santo

Scandinavian tourism has been well established on the island of Porto Santo for some years now, and driven by the Vila Baleira group and the Bendix agency, the Danes and some Swedes have boosted the local economy and, in the sports world, have also contributed significantly to its development.

Most Danish sports enthusiasts come to Porto Santo to play golf, filling Porto Santo Golf almost daily. However, year after year, Nordic tourism also opts for other sports, such as tennis and even padel, at the Hotel Vila Baleira and the Porto Santo Raket Center.

But Scandinavian tourists are curious, so they leave their hotels and explore other attractions that Porto Santo has to offer, such as hiking along the island’s mountain trails, jeep tours, bicycle tours, and even motorcycle tours.

Needless to say, this type of tourism seeks Porto Santo, because the island has a good climate, with pleasant temperatures, so they love the beach, diving in the clear waters of the golden island.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...