Night Life Madeira – Vespas, Jam and Marginal ready for an unforgettable Halloween night

Next Friday, October 31st, Halloween will once again transform Madeira’s nightlife at Vespas, Jam and Marginal, bringing excitement and creativity to all who get caught up in the spirit of the holiday.

In the Vespas booth, the music will be provided by DJs Ricardo Campos, Tony Freitas and a surprise international guest, whose name remains shrouded in mystery, promising surprises for lovers of good music and parties.

The celebration extends to other venues along Av. Sá Carneiro. At Jam, Maurílio Freitas and Sérgio Soares will lead the rhythm, while at Marginal, Hernandez and Nelson Caires will be the lineup, ensuring a vibrant night filled with rhythm, color, and characters that bring Halloween to life.

Amidst intense sounds, creative costumes, and transformed environments, Vespas prepare for one of the most anticipated nights of the year, providing a unique experience that combines music, imagination, and partying until the last chord.

From Diário Notícias

