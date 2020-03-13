I am cancelling all the tours that I organise until further notice, this might be till after the summer and if the situation has improved by then. I don’t want to put anyone at risk or be responsible along with Pearl of the Atlantic for any spread of Covid-19 if it eventually arrives on the Island.

If anyone wishes to help support my blog they can join my Patreon Page at https://www.patreon.com/madeiraislandnews

Or buy me a coffee at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Chinesa

I will continue to bring you all the news, photos and videos from the island. If anyone has anything to share please email it to me at [email protected]

After losing my holiday last year to Croatia as Thomas Cook went bust, I have a holiday planned next week to Switzerland for 5 days. It’s still uncertain if we go or not, but if we do, we stay with very good friends and will be well looked after.

Stay safe everyone, and if you want to have email alerts sent to your inbox you can read the instructions below.