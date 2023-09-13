‘ANTHEM OF THE SEAS’ DOCKED AT THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

Photo Luís Fernandas

This morning, the first cruise ship of this season, the ‘Anthem of the Seas’, arrived at the Port of Funchal.

On board the ship came 4344 passengers and 1592 crew.

In addition to passing through Funchal, the 11-night cruise, which began in Southampton on the 10th, will pass through Las Palmas, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Vigo and Southamton again, where the trip ends on September 21st.

Between September and October, two more stops will be made at the Port of Funchal, before heading to New York, where it will stay for the next few months.

Tomorrow the Queen Elizabeth makes a visit. Stopping between 7am and 6pm.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...