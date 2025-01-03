Redevelopment of São Vicente’s seafront advances in the middle of this month

São Vicente City Council will move forward with the renovation works on its seafront in the middle of this month. This is due to the ‘green light’ from the Court of Auditors, according to Antena 1 Madeira.

The redevelopment includes the area between the bridge and the Via Expresso, with a protective wall for the restaurant area, a shared mobility pavement and the perpendicular road that goes to the town centre will have parking, including for buses. The creation of a children’s playground and two paddle tennis courts is also planned, according to statements made by José António Garcês, the mayor, to Antena 1 Madeira.

The City Council has indicated that it will do everything it can to minimise the restrictions on traffic caused by these works. Therefore, the works will begin in the ‘low season’ so that they can be completed before the summer.

The work will cost 3.5 million euros, plus VAT.

As DIÁRIO had already reported, in November, the Regional Government gave the ‘green light’ for the work to move forward, namely through the signing of a program contract to co-finance this project.

In 2021, there was already talk about this project, particularly because the Environmental Impact Study showed that the benefits of the work outweigh the negative impacts. However, it drew attention to the risks of coastal flooding, flooding, falling rocks and vibrations that the work could cause to the platform to be built, its maintenance and structural safety.

From Diário Notícias

