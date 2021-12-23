MADEIRA WITH A NEW MAXIMUM OF 268 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Today there are a further 268 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 19 imported cases and 249 cases of local transmission. A new daily high since the start of the pandemic.

There are still another 110 recovered, with the Region accounting for 1,706 active cases, of which 95 are imported and 1,611 are of local transmission.

It should be remembered that, as the JM opportunely informed, there is one more victim to mourn, bringing to 127 the total number of deaths associated with covid-19.

