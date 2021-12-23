Market night without the glow of other years

Far from the glow of recent years, the Market Night takes place this year mainly in the Mercado dos Lavradores and on Rua Latino Coelho with the fruit, and vegetables sellers. The more traditional model this evening brought fewer people to downtown. With no crowds or crushes, this is being a night away from the confusion that reigned in recent years.

“It’s not going very well. It’s weak. I thought it was going to be another little piece [the movement]”, admitted Sérgio Ferreira, responsible for a stand set up on Rua Latino Coelho.

“As the Farmers Market closes at midnight and we can stay here until 2 am, it may be that something else will be sold”, he said, hoping that the advance of the night could bring in more people, but above all customers to the market area.

Football, with the classic Porto-Benfica being played this evening ‘on TV’, does not help either, contributing to ‘diverting a lot of attention’.

Busy, but with people in circulation, has been Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, as well as the main central arteries of the city. Many take the opportunity to walk around and enjoy the lights of the Festive season.

From Diário Notícias

