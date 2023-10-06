IPMA confirms record temperature in October

IPMA reveals that, yesterday, October 5th, another climate record was recorded in Madeira, with the maximum air temperature reaching 34.7 °C in Funchal / Meteorological Observatory and surpassing the previous and recent record – 34.3 °C – on October 23, 2014.

“Since there have been continuous records in Funchal, since 1865, the first year to exceed 30 °C in October was 1875. 31 °C was reached in 1909, 32 °C in 1930, 33 °C in 1942 and 34 °C in 1995. The record values ​​for maximum air temperature have been, very significantly, increasing over time, especially in recent years”, adds the IPMA.

The IPMA also states that “the month of October corresponds to a month of transition between Summer and Autumn, so hot days are frequent, but the most frequent values ​​of maximum air temperature have varied between 28 and 29 °C”.

This situation of hot and dry weather is expected to continue over the next week, given that the forecast points to the continuation of the anticyclonic blockade, with maximum air temperature values ​​expected to vary approximately between 29 and 34 °C, and minimum temperatures between 21 and 25 °C.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...