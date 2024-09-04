Carreiros do Monte closed on September 14th

Carreiros do Monte closed on September 14thTobi Hughes·4th September 2024Madeira News Carreiros do Monte informed this morning that on the 14th of September (Saturday) they will be closed all day. According to the note, the issue at hand is holding a General Assembly. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related