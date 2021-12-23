FUNCHAL CATHEDRAL HOSTS CHRISTMAS CONCERT TONIGHT

Tonight, the Cathedral of Funchal will have its doors open between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, for a Christmas concert, performed by organist Nélson Quintal and Margarita.

The invitation appears on the facebook page of the Sé church, indicating that it will be “open-door night, the traditional market night”, informs Canon Marcos Gonçalves.

This concert will have a Christmas repertoire “to the sound of five Christmas songs performed by Nélson Quintal and Margarita”, says the same publication.

In the evening, before heading to the Mercado dos Lavradores for your last shopping, stop at the Cathedral and enjoy the Christmas tunes, see the nativity scene and let yourself be enchanted by the beauty of the recently restored Mudejar ceilings. This concert is free admission.

From Jornal Madeira

