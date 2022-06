While the clearing of rocks continues at Calheta and the road remains closed, the other end of the beach is having its new sand.

Hopefully is rock clearing goes as planned Calheta should all be ready for summer in the next two weeks, and new sand on the beaches will make it very attractive to families who seek this kind of beach.

Thanks again to David Penman for the photo, and keeping me upto date with all the goings on in Calheta.

Like this: Like Loading...