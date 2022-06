This Saturday, the 2nd of July, the first direct flight with the Canary Islands from Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, of the Binter airline will land at Madeira Airport.

At the location, they will be witnessing the landing of this “inaugural flight” Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Roberto Santa Clara, director of Madeira Airport and Tânia Sardinha, commercial representative of Binter in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...