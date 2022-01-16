Madeira with 1,455 positive cases of Covid this Sunday

Madeira today registers another 1,455 cases of covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin issued this Sunday by the Regional Health Directorate.

Of these confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, 20 are imported cases and 1,435 are cases of local transmission.

There are 1,030 more recovered cases, with the number of active cases in the Region now being 13,617

Pedro Ramos, at the weekly conference, called for the vaccination of children, warning of the risks they run of contracting serious disease and recalled the dangerous effects of Covid-19 for pregnant women. In Madeira 4,000 children have already been vaccinated, 857 of those between the age of 5-11 years old.

75 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, 72 in Multipurpose Units and 3 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19. Regarding the isolation of active cases, 91 people are in isolation in hotels and the remaining infected remain in their own accommodation.

