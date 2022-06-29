Madeira registered an 80% increase in the number of licensed dwellings in new constructions in one year

The Association of Civil Construction and Public Works Industrialists (AICCOPN) released today the ‘Statistical Summary of Housing – Advanced Production Indicators’ and, according to these data, Madeira is the most prominent region of the country.

In Madeira, the number of licensed dwellings in new construction in the twelve months ending in April 2022 was 874, a figure that represents an increase of 80% compared to the 485 licensed dwellings in the previous twelve months. Of these, 18% are T0 or T1 typology, 37.1% are T2 typology, 41.2% T3 typology and 3.8% T4 typology or higher.

From Diário Notícias

