Elma Aveiro brought encouraging news about the state of health of Dolores Aveiro, speaking to Correio da Manhã.

“Thank God, everything is going well. She’s going home next week,” said the eldest daughter of the Aveiro clan matriarch, Elma, who is now calmer, after experiencing moments of distress due to to the fact that Dolores suffered an ischemic stroke.

Dolores Aveiro, admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, continues to recover in the best way and the news from the doctors is so encouraging, and the family believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother may be discharged over the next week.