Runaway truck hit 4 vehicles in Funchal

The three injured in the accident that occurred a moment ago in the Engenheiro Jaime Ornelas Camacho tunnel, in Funchal, are father, mother and daughter. The victims followed in the same car, with the mother being trapped inside the vehicle.

The first information reported a frontal collision, but it was later confirmed that a runaway truck hit four vehicles.

Assistance to the victims was provided by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

The PSP took over the incident.

