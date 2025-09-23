São Pedro Council condemns acts of vandalism

The president of the São Pedro Parish Council, Manuel Filipe, condemns the wave of vandalism in the São João area, which resulted in several trash containers being set on fire, causing damage and disruption to residents.

As reported yesterday by DIÁRIO, Funchal Firefighters went to Rua de São João at 6 am to extinguish the fire.

Manuel Filipe explains, in a note sent, that the fires occurred during the night of Sunday to Monday, when the containers were full, resulting in “destroyed containers and consequent hygiene and public safety problems.”

“Vehemently repudiates these acts of violence and vandalism and condemns all actions that jeopardize the safety of residents, and these acts against the parish and its parishioners are truly unacceptable.”

The São Pedro Parish Council has taken all necessary measures to repair the damage and prevent future incidents. Manuel Filipe adds that the Council will “work together with the Funchal City Council, which has already installed new waste collection containers in record time, ensuring that waste collection services continue as normal.”

He adds that, “fires in garbage containers are an example of vandalism that can have serious consequences for the community, assuming greater proportions, and this did not happen thanks to the collaboration of parishioners and residents in the area, who alerted them to the incident. A thank you also to the firefighters who responded to the scene.”

The Parish Council will collaborate with the police to identify and punish the perpetrators of these acts that it considers reprehensible.

